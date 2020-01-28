Porter Robinson changed the game with his 2014 album Worlds — and he’s about to do it again.





Naturally, the EDM world has no chill today with the news of Porter’s long-awaited followup album. The reactions range from sheer excitement to happy tears to hope.

Rezz compliments his “artistic integrity,” Dabin proclaims “Porter has come to save 2020,” and Chet Porter jokes it’s time for all DJ/producers to contemplate quitting music again. G Jones, Luca Lush, Wooli and more also weigh in below.

Although no set release date has been announced, Nurture drops in 2020 and we’ll get a taste with the first single due out tomorrow called “Get Your Wish.”

View EDM reacts below and check back here to listen!

EDM Reacts to Porter Robinson’s Return

I’m so happy for porter. He sets an amazing example of someone who doesn’t compromise his artistic integrity. He’s patient & doesn’t allow the fast moving industry to rush him & his execution of his projects. Thank u Porter — RΞZZ (@OfficialRezz) January 28, 2020

happy to see everyone else on twitter as excited as i am for new porter robinson music — G JONES (@gjonesbass) January 28, 2020

The new Porter Robinson album gonna define the american dance music meta for the next 5 years ima call it right now — ʟᴜᴄᴀ ʟᴜsʜ (@LUCALUSH) January 28, 2020

porter has come to save 2020 https://t.co/ogHg22V47M — DABIN (@iamdabinlee) January 28, 2020

porter robinson is back which means it’s time for all of us to think about quitting music again — chet porter (@chetporter) January 28, 2020

YEEEEEEEEEEET — JayKode (@JayKode) January 28, 2020

Gimme the feels porter — 🐘 Briddim Boy 🐘 (@woolimusic) January 28, 2020

I thought we were never going to get another PR album.. so thank u so much for this🌱 I was crushed that I couldn’t go to ur Worlds tour when u came to my city. I was actually the opener for ur aftershow, and my set overlapped with ur Worlds set :/ so..hoping for a Nature tour — INZO (@Inzo_Music) January 28, 2020

Porter Robinson That's the tweet — Birthdayy Partyy 🎉 (@BirthdayyPartyy) January 28, 2020

WHAT DO I DO WITH MY HANDS — Throttle (@throttle) January 28, 2020

porter robinson just simultaneously restored everyone's will to live — Electric Hawk⚡🦅 (@Electric_Hawk) January 28, 2020

porter robinson dropping a new song tomorrow and a whole album later this year just brought hope back to 2020 — Brownies & Lemonade 💜💛 (@TeamBandL) January 28, 2020

Photo via Rukes.com