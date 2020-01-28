Home

Porter Robinson changed the game with his 2014 album Worlds — and he’s about to do it again.


Naturally, the EDM world has no chill today with the news of Porter’s long-awaited followup album. The reactions range from sheer excitement to happy tears to hope.

Rezz compliments his “artistic integrity,” Dabin proclaims “Porter has come to save 2020,” and Chet Porter jokes it’s time for all DJ/producers to contemplate quitting music again. G Jones, Luca Lush, Wooli and more also weigh in below.

Although no set release date has been announcedNurture drops in 2020 and we’ll get a taste with the first single due out tomorrow called “Get Your Wish.”

View EDM reacts below and check back here to listen!

EDM Reacts to Porter Robinson’s Return

 

Photo via Rukes.com