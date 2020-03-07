Nothing feels more like festival season than when Bassnectar throws down some unreleased heat!





Bass music’s fan favorite act took over Okeechobee Music Festival last night and absolutely rocked it, which was to be expected. However, nobody saw this forceful drum n bass ID coming. The production boasts heavy bass, energetic vocals, and unmistakable Bassnectar flow.

The Twitter user who uploaded the video says Lorin took to the mic and explained, quote — “This one is raw and unfinished, that was a little test drive.”

Well, hot damn! If this is unfinished, we can’t wait to hear the polished version.

Listen here and enjoy!

Bassnectar ID @ Okeechobee Music Festival 2020

“This one is raw and unfinished, that was a little test drive” @bassnectar you need to contact an attorney immediately because I’m pretty positive that was illegal pic.twitter.com/GKQL5S1JP7 — Sean (@seantimejumpa) March 7, 2020

Photo via aLIVE coverage