Producers — if you’ve ever wanted to make a big room EDM song, now is the time!





Alesso shows you exactly how to do so in under a minute with his latest tutorial on TikTok, then Twitter. The steps are simple, but will obviously require much more time than the video suggests.

Here’s a step-by-step breakdown, courtesy of Alesso:

Find some chords Make a nasty bassline Play a melody with a lot of delay Add too many layers of the same melody Make your own kickdrum Find a friend who can easily write a topline

As one of the greatest EDM artists of all time, Alesso is obviously an expert on the subject and makes big room look like a cakewalk. With time, practice, and dedication, however — it’s possible to get on this level.

Watch below and follow Alesso on Twitter for more tips here.

Alesso: How To Make Big Room EDM

How to make a big room EDM song 💁‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/kS9PfXz2u5 — Alesso (@Alesso) March 17, 2020

Photo via Rukes.com