Producers — if you’ve ever wanted to make a big room EDM song, now is the time!
Alesso shows you exactly how to do so in under a minute with his latest tutorial on TikTok, then Twitter. The steps are simple, but will obviously require much more time than the video suggests.
Here’s a step-by-step breakdown, courtesy of Alesso:
- Find some chords
- Make a nasty bassline
- Play a melody with a lot of delay
- Add too many layers of the same melody
- Make your own kickdrum
- Find a friend who can easily write a topline
As one of the greatest EDM artists of all time, Alesso is obviously an expert on the subject and makes big room look like a cakewalk. With time, practice, and dedication, however — it’s possible to get on this level.
Watch below and follow Alesso on Twitter for more tips here.
Alesso: How To Make Big Room EDM
How to make a big room EDM song 💁♂️ pic.twitter.com/kS9PfXz2u5
— Alesso (@Alesso) March 17, 2020
Photo via Rukes.com