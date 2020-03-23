6ix9ine isn’t keen on riding out the last few months of his two-year sentence — because he’s scared of catching the coronavirus.





Court documents obtained by XXL detail the rapper’s concerns and current health conditions. Per his lawyer, Lance Lazzaro, in a letter to judge Paul A. Engelmayer, Tekashi is asking to be released early for the sake of his well-being.

While coronavirus has infiltrated the prison system, Tekashi may be at particular risk considering he struggles with asthma and recently dealt with respiratory issues such as bronchitis and sinusitis. The prisoner has reportedly experienced short of breath, but his requests to see a doctor have been denied.

The rapper has an expected release date set for August 2, 2020 and is eager to get to work on his $10,000,000 record deal.

He still faces multiple lawsuits for various criminal and business claims.

Source: XXL