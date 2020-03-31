Home

With the music world adjusting to our social distancing routine, Bassnectar has yet to get in on the live stream action — but he has something even better in the works.


Well, a few things… In his tweet below, the producer reveals tons of new music “en route.” That includes mixtapes, an entire “secret album,” and maybe some live sets as well.

According to Bassnectar, his team has been recording every set in high quality for the last few years. That means Bassnectar 360, Freakstyle, Freestyle Sessions, etc. as well as festival performances from Coachella, Electric Forest and more all await.

This information is still rather elusive, considering we have no project titles or drop dates. But there’s more than enough here to get excited about!

Read Bassnectar’s post below and follow him for more details.

Also, stay home.

 

Photo via aLIVEcoverage