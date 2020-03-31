With the music world adjusting to our social distancing routine, Bassnectar has yet to get in on the live stream action — but he has something even better in the works.





Well, a few things… In his tweet below, the producer reveals tons of new music “en route.” That includes mixtapes, an entire “secret album,” and maybe some live sets as well.

According to Bassnectar, his team has been recording every set in high quality for the last few years. That means Bassnectar 360, Freakstyle, Freestyle Sessions, etc. as well as festival performances from Coachella, Electric Forest and more all await.

This information is still rather elusive, considering we have no project titles or drop dates. But there’s more than enough here to get excited about!

Read Bassnectar’s post below and follow him for more details.

yes yes yes yes there is tonnnns of music en route, mixtapes, an entire secret album [restructuring schedules but it's incoming], also we recorded every set [hi res A/V] for the last few years so maybe we can share some of that too 🙂 #onethingaboutmusicwhenithitsyoufeelnopain — Bassnectar (@bassnectar) March 29, 2020

Also, stay home.

Photo via aLIVEcoverage