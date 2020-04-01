6ix9ine might be getting out of his two-year prison sentence early due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic.





Court documents obtained by XXL reveal plans to grant the rapper’s request to finish out his sentence via house arrest — and he could be released “any day now.”

A previous report detailed the rapper’s concerns and current health conditions. Per his lawyer, Lance Lazzaro, in a letter to judge Paul A. Engelmayer, Tekashi asked to be released early for the sake of his well-being.

His lawyers argued he may be at particularly high risk considering he struggles with asthma. He also recently dealt with respiratory issues including bronchitis and sinusitis.

We’ll know more today…

Judge Engelmayer has responded and made it clear that he supports Tekashi being allowed to serve the rest of his sentence at home. Now, he’s directed the government prosecutors to respond to his letter by 5 p.m. EST. If the government is good with the directive, Tekashi could be allowed to be released from prison to serve the rest of his sentence at home.

Tekashi’s original release date was set for August 2, 2020.

Source: XXL Mag