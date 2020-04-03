Four years ago, DJ Snake and Major Lazer called out David Guetta for his EURO 2016 anthem, calling it a “fake Lean On.” It seems Snake and Guetta, at least, have made amends because they have a new collaboration coming out.





Like many collab revelations these days, the news came via an IG Live from Snake, when Guetta popped into the comments to say, “Our collab will be sick bro.”

There’s no information yet on track title, release date, or what the track will even sound like. But between these two massive artists, you can bet there’s going to be a huge push whenever it’s about to come out. Stay tuned!