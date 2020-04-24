Room Service Kicks Off Today with Sullivan King, The Glitch Mob, Whipped Cream & More

If you’re planning on staying home all weekend long (which we really hope you are), Room Service festival will provide the entertainment.





The online music festival kicks off today with Sullivan King, followed by The Glitch Mob, Krewella, GTA, Whipped Cream and more. Later in the night, fans will be treated to live sets from heavy hitters, Svdden Death, Snails, Crankdat and more.

This weekend, Room Service is broadcasting its harder side, and a chiller side, featuring two stages and exclusive sets from Zeds Dead, Destructo, Rezz, GRiZ, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Malaa, Boombox Cartel, What So Not, Dr. Fresch, Clozee, Quix and the list goes on.

The best part, 100% of all proceeds go to Feeding America and Sweet Relief. Learn more and donate here.

Watch below and scroll down for today’s schedule.

Room Service Festival 2020 – Trap Nation Stage

Room Service Festival 2020 – Chill Nation Stage

Set Times





Photo via Rukes.com