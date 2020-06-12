Home

Digital Mirage is back and stacked as ever!


The collaboration between Proximity and Brownies & Lemonade brings EDM heavyweights from their homes to yours. Back in April, the first run from quarantine attracted millions of viewers and $300K in charitable donations — so we can only expect big things from Digital Mirage 2.0.

Kicking it off today we have house legend Oliver Heldens, who heads up a thicc (yeah we said it) lineup featuring Subtronics (Wooked On Tronics set), Big Gigantic, ZHU (Club ZHUM set)Malaa, Shiba San, Montell2099, Blanke and so many more.

Deathpact will also be a must-see set tonight, as we’ve been assured it will be something truly special. This week, Deathpact released a new “No Justice – No Peace” shirt with 100% of proceeds going to BLM initiatives – 50% will be donated to Color of Change, the nation’s largest online racial justice organization. 50% will be donated to Black Girls Code – whose mission it is to increase the number of women of color in the digital space by empowering girls of color ages 7 to 17 to become innovators in STEM fields.

This time around, Digital Mirage is benefiting Equal Justice Initiative and Color of Change.

The 3-day online festival starts now. Tune in right here and scroll down for Friday set times.

Digital Mirage: Online Music Festival (Friday)

 

Photo via Rukes.com