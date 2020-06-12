Digital Mirage is back and stacked as ever!





The collaboration between Proximity and Brownies & Lemonade brings EDM heavyweights from their homes to yours. Back in April, the first run from quarantine attracted millions of viewers and $300K in charitable donations — so we can only expect big things from Digital Mirage 2.0.

Kicking it off today we have house legend Oliver Heldens, who heads up a thicc (yeah we said it) lineup featuring Subtronics (Wooked On Tronics set), Big Gigantic, ZHU (Club ZHUM set), Malaa, Shiba San, Montell2099, Blanke and so many more.

Deathpact will also be a must-see set tonight, as we’ve been assured it will be something truly special. This week, Deathpact released a new “No Justice – No Peace” shirt with 100% of proceeds going to BLM initiatives – 50% will be donated to Color of Change, the nation’s largest online racial justice organization. 50% will be donated to Black Girls Code – whose mission it is to increase the number of women of color in the digital space by empowering girls of color ages 7 to 17 to become innovators in STEM fields.

This time around, Digital Mirage is benefiting Equal Justice Initiative and Color of Change.

The 3-day online festival starts now. Tune in right here and scroll down for Friday set times.

Digital Mirage: Online Music Festival (Friday)

Photo via Rukes.com