Red Rocks is giving fans a much needed update on the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) situation and the shows affected.





This summer, Above & Beyond, Chromeo & Madeon, Kraftwerk, Galantis & 3LAU and so many more were set to take the stage. Some shows are postponed due to the outbreak and, unfortunately, some are flat out canceled.

Red Rocks explains its refund policy in the new update:

If your event is cancelled and you purchased via credit card, you will automatically receive a refund, usually within 30 business days of the cancellation announcement. If your event has been rescheduled and you purchased tickets via credit card, you will be able to manage your tickets and request a refund from your AXS ticketing account for 30 days after the new date is announced.

Go here to sign in to your AXS account or use the Red Rocks or AXS app to manage your tickets.

Read the full COVID-19 update from Red Rocks here.

Red Rocks Events Impacted by Coronavirus (COVID-19)

4/16/20 Snoop Dogg, Wiz Khalifa, & Cypress Hill — Cancelled

4/17/20 Ganja White Night — Rescheduled to 11/6/20

4/18/20 Ganja White Night — Rescheduled to 11/7/20

4/19/20 Ganja White Night — Rescheduled to 11/8/20

4/20/20 Ice Cube / Method Man & Red Man / Action Bronson — Postponed

4/24/20 Galantis and 3Lau — Postponed

4/25/20 Lotus — Cancelled

4/27/20 Five Finger Death Punch — Rescheduled to 10/14/20

5/1/20 Trevor Hall / Citizen Cope — Rescheduled to 10/11/20

5/2/20 Sublime With Rome — Postponed

5/5/20 King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard — Rescheduled to 10/12/20

5/6/20 King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard — Rescheduled to 10/13/20

5/7/20 Hippie Sabotage — Rescheduled to 10/15/20

5/8/20 Brantley Gilbert — Postponed

5/9/20 Brantley Gilbert — Postponed

5/10/20 Die Antwoord — Postponed

5/11/20 The 1975 — Cancelled

5/13/20 Russ — Rescheduled to 5/11/21

5/16/20 Global Dub Festival — Rescheduled to 10/25/20

5/17/20 In This Moment & Black Veil Brides — Postponed

5/18/20 Hillsong — Rescheduled & relocated to Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre on 8/21/20

5/19/20 Kevin Gates — Cancelled

5/21/20 Quinn XCII — Cancelled

5/22/20 The Motet — Cancelled

5/23/20 The Devil Makes Three & Punch Brothers — Cancelled

5/25/20 Jai Wolf — Cancelled

5/28/20 Opiuo & Clozee — Rescheduled to 10/20/20

5/29/20 Chromeo & Madeon — Cancelled

6/3 & 6/4/20 Lord Huron — Rescheduled to 6/2 & 6/3/21

6/5/20 Joe Russo’s Almost Dead — Rescheduled to 6/4/21

6/6/20 Michael Franti & Spearhead — Rescheduled to 6/5/21

6/7/20 Stick Figure — Postponed

6/8 – 6/10/20 Flume — Postponed

6/11/20 Brit Floyd — Rescheduled to 6/10/21

6/12/20 The Revivalists — Rescheduled to 6/11/21

6/13/20 Big Head Todd & the Monsters — Rescheduled to 6/12/21

6/16 & 6/17 Glass Animals — Rescheduled to 6/15 & 6/16/21

6/18/20 Chicago — Rescheduled to 6/17/21

6/19 – 6/21/20 Umphrey’s McGee — Cancelled

6/23/20 Barenaked Ladies — Rescheduled to 6/22/21

6/24/20 Andrew Bird, Calexico, Iron & Wine — Rescheduled to 6/23/21

6/29/20 Kraftwerk 3D — Cancelled

7/1/20 Above & Beyond — Cancelled

7/2 & 7/3/20 Zeds Dead — Rescheduled 7/2 & 7/3/21

7/4/20 Blues Traveler — Cancelled

7/5/20 Dirty Heads — Rescheduled to 7/1/21

7/10 – 7/12/20 Avett Brothers — Rescheduled to 7/9 – 7/11/21

7/13 & 7/14/20 Rainbow Kitten Surprise — Rescheduled to 7/12 & 7/13/21

7/15/20 The Black Keys — Cancelled

7/16/20 Trampled by Turtles & Caamp — Rescheduled to 7/15/21

7/17 – 7/19/20 String Cheese Incident — Cancelled

7/21/20 Kaleo — Rescheduled to 7/19/21

7/22/20 Foreigner — Rescheduled to 7/22/21

7/23/20 David Gray — Postponed

7/24 & 7/25/20 STS9 — Rescheduled to 7/23 & 7/24/21

7/27 & 7/28/20 Halsey — Rescheduled to 7/26 & 7/27/21

7/29/20 Goo Goo Dolls — Postponed

7/31 & 8/1/20 Tedeschi Trucks — Rescheduled to 7/30 & 7/31/21

8/2/20 Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit — Rescheduled to 8/1/21

8/9 & 8/10/20 Joe Bonamassa — Rescheduled to 8/8 & 8/9/21

8/12 & 8/13/20 Rufus Du Sol — Rescheduled to 8/11 & 8/12/21

8/14/20 O.A.R. — Cancelled

8/15 & 8/16/20 Slightly Stoopid — Postponed

8/18/20 Lauv — Postponed

8/20/20 “1964” The Tribute — Rescheduled to 8/19/21

8/21/20 Big Wild — Rescheduled to 8/20/21

8/22 & 8/23/20 Reggae on the Rocks — Postponed

8/24/20 Steve Miller Band — Cancelled

8/27 & 8/28/20 Louis the Child — Rescheduled to 8/26 & 8/27/21

8/29/20 Atmosphere — Cancelled

8/30/20 Black Crowes — Postponed

9/7/20 Maren Morris — Rescheduled to 9/6/21

9/8 & 9/10/20 Jimmy Buffett — Rescheduled to 9/7 & 9/9/21

9/12/20 Brandi Carlile — Rescheduled to 9/11 & 9/12/21

9/24/20 Get the Led Out — Rescheduled to 9/23/21

9/27/20 Lake Street Dive — Recheduled to 9/26/21

10/6/20 Heilung — Rescheduled to 10/5/21

10/21/20 Bikini Kill — Cancelled

