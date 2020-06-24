Out of nowhere, YOOKiE just revealed their collaboration with Bassnectar comes out Friday.





Bassnectar has been keeping busy with steady new releases. He recently unleashed his Lockdown Mixtapes series filled with his own flips and edits, as well as some original tracks off his upcoming album All Colors album (previews here and here) due out this summer.

Meanwhile, YOOKiE have been laying relatively low, perhaps gearing up for massive new releases such as this one. Most recently, they dropped remixes for BLVD. and Herobust, and collaborated with Black Tiger Sex Machine on “Spiders.”

Each of these artists have their own bass appeal, so we can’t wait to hear what they come up with together.

Get ready for Bassnectar x YOOKiE — and check back here to listen when it drops!