If you’re looking for some good, old-fashioned quarantine fun, The DJ Game: Underground Edition has you covered.

The biggest underground DJ lineup now fits in your pocket, featuring Carl Cox, Peggy Gou, Richie Hawtin, Annie Mac, Charlotte De Witte, and many more. The “light-hearted” card game features 42 of the world’s leading house and techno DJs.

This is the perfect gift idea for those up on their DJ facts, or for those who love the music and want to learn more. Share this lockdown pastime with clubbers and festival goers alike .

The best part? For every pack sold, £1 is donated to the Last Night A DJ Saved My Life Foundation. The game will only set you back £11.95, with a portion going to a great cause.

Since 2010 Last Night A DJ Saved My Life Foundation has mobilised the dance music community to raise awareness and money for numerous campaigns, to help children in crisis all over the world.

Learn more about the card game and LNADJ Foundation here.