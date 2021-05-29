Marshmello has been hitting the media circuit hard ahead of his forthcoming album, with features in both Forbes and GQ this weekend.

Usually a man, or Mello, of few words — the producer has found his voice and sounds as focused as ever. In the recent interviews, he dishes on his many collaborations, playing the Champions League final, working with Juice WRLD, putting his feud with deadmau5 to rest, and of course, his new album.

The GQ interview gets into project’s early beginnings, revealing how Marshmello and his team stumbled upon the idea for his now iconic helmet. The Forbes interview goes even deeper, revealing more about the man behind the mask, and even touching on his personal life.

As for what styles we can expect to hear from Marshmello this year…

Pop, hip-hop and pop/hip-hop, EDM and everything in between. Like I said, if I have any opportunity to make any kind of music, any style of music, I’m going to take that opportunity. But we already have some singles in the works, an album.

Reminiscing on the first time he worked with Juice WRLD…

I went to his house at like 4:00 AM, which is something at the time I wasn’t too used to. And we recorded four or five songs that night. And every time we got together, we did about three to five songs every single time.

And about that deadmau5 beef…

I grew up listening to deadmau5, you know? He’s definitely a pioneer of electronic dance music for sure. I don’t want to get too much into it. No, it’s old news. And as far as that mask goes, I have no animosity towards him.

Check out both sources below for the most updated snapshot of Marshmello.

Sources: Forbes, GQ | Photo via Rukes.com