CMC$ and Terror JR drop a future house classic ‘Risk It All’

MOGUAI and DHALI collaborate on celebratory single ‘Rest Of Your Life’
April 4, 2025
byYourEDM Staff
CMC$ / Courtesy PR

Multi-platinum DJ and producer, CMC$, united with enthralling duo Terror Jr on an exciting single, ‘Risk It All’, released on 4 April. 

The track has excellent dancefloor appeal, along with pop sensibilities and a driving future house rhythm. From the pulsing kick drum and infectious melody, along with Lisa’s magnetic vocals, ’Risk It All’ is an iconic offering from start to finish. Its deep emotional appeal makes it stand out even more, giving it an edge that is enticing, yet heartwarming.

Stream ‘Risk It All’ below:

CMC$ is a Dutch artist who has made waves with releases on Spinnin’, STMPD, Universal Music and Ultra. He also co-wrote and co-produced Martin Garrix and Bebe Rexha‘s hit In The Name Of Love,’ which has over 1 billion Spotify streams!

Terror Jr have taken their dark pop soundscape to festivals like Lollapalooza and Camp Flog Gnaw, while they’ve completed a sold-out US tour last year, and are now gearing up for the release of their forthcoming 16-track album. 

Follow CMC$: 

FacebookInstagramXSpotify

Follow Terror Jr: 

InstagramXSpotify

Follow Soave: 

FacebookInstagramWebsiteSpotify

April 4, 2025
byYourEDM Staff

