CADE delivers powerful break-up ballad with ‘Love To Be Let Down’

From the sun-soaked streets of Tampa to the vibrant pulse of Los Angeles, CADE is carving his own path in the electronic music scene, and his latest single, ‘Love To Be Let Down,’ is a powerful testament to that evolution. Known for chart-topping collaborations like the 2017 remix of Maggie Lindemann’s ‘Pretty Girl’ with Cheat Codes (a Spotify giant with over 900 million streams), CADE has stepped out of the label-driven spotlight to embrace full creative control as an independent artist.

Now, he’s channeling his seasoned chops as a singer, songwriter, and producer into something more personal and more daring. ‘Love To Be Let Down’ blends shimmering synths, grounded basslines, and heartfelt lyricism to explore the pain of heartbreak without sugarcoating the recovery. It’s a dancefloor-ready track with a soul, balancing introspective depth with an irresistible beat.

Speaking on the poignant single, CADE shared; “Everybody tells me I should try writing something happier, but the simple truth is, I feel most drawn to the studio when something is weighing on my soul. No one ever told me how much worse a breakup can feel when no one did anything wrong, and the love wasn’t lost. Even though the intentions were pure on both sides, somehow things unraveled the same way. I’m just learning how to be on my own again, and it’s harder than I remember. Whether it’s a self-fulfilling prophecy or just the emotional wear and tear of dating in the digital age, ‘Love To Be Let Down‘ captures the chaos of loving fully and losing constantly – with honesty, clarity, and a sonic edge.“

This isn’t just another EDM drop, it’s a bold statement, showcasing the power of vulnerability. CADE is proving that electronic music isn’t just about the vibe; it’s about telling real, raw stories. With ‘Love To Be Let Down,’ he invites listeners into a space where vulnerability meets innovation, showing that independence can lead to some of the most authentic and resonant sounds in the genre.

