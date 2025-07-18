B Jones talks new single with Alok ‘Left To Right’, industry challenges and more [Interview]

From humble beginnings waitressing in Ibiza’s vibrant nightlife scene to commanding the main stages of the world’s biggest festivals, B Jones has become a force in the global dance music industry. Born in Madrid, she made history as the first Spanish artist to play Tomorrowland’s main stage for four consecutive years. With a sound that fuses emotional energy with peak-time power, her rise has been driven by relentless passion, and undeniable talent. Whether lighting up Ushuaïa alongside Tiësto, or sharing a booth with David Guetta at Hï Ibiza, B Jones is a force to be reckoned with.

Her latest single,‘Left To Right’ dropped today, and is a collaboration with Brazilian juggernaut Alok. The track is a magnificent concoction of Alok’s signature Brazilian bass soundscape, and seamlessly fuses B Jones’ explosive, heart-centred production into one cohesive offering. The single follows the release of her MainStage Vol. 1 EP on her label ARRYBA Music, released on 4 July. In the interview, we catch up with B Jones to talk about her creative journey, working with Alok, and what’s next for one of dance music’s most exciting trailblazers.

Let’s talk about your upcoming collaboration with ALOK, ‘Left To Right’! How did this collaboration come about? Was it a spontaneous connection or something that’s been in the works for some time now?

Throughout my career, I’ve had the chance to share lineups with ALOK a few times, and I’ve always felt a deep admiration for him – not just as an artist, but as a human being. He’s super grounded and kind. We’ve been in touch for a while talking about doing something together, and even though it took time to align our schedules, he was always open to the idea. ‘Left To Right’ is the result of that – a perfect blend of our two styles.

ALOK is known for blending Brazilian bass with emotional melodies. How did you both merge your distinct sounds into one track?

That’s what made it so fun! I brought my high-energy, uplifting side, and he brought the depth and that unique groove. We didn’t try to force anything – we just let both our worlds meet. The result is something that feels like both of us, but also fresh and different.

You’re set to perform at Tomorrowland on 19 July. What does this year’s set mean to you personally and professionally?

This set means everything. It’s not just another gig – it’s Tomorrowland Main Stage. Every year I push myself harder, and this year I’ve really gone all in. I’ve been digging deep, creating edits, and building a set that reflects who I am right now. Personally, it’s a moment of pride. Professionally, it’s a huge step forward.

You’ve become a global name from Ibiza to Tomorrowland. What personal values or cultural roots do you carry with you onto every stage?

I always carry my roots with me. I’m from the south of Spain – we’re full of life, passion, and a bit of fire too. I bring that energy to every set. I want people to feel something real when I play. For me, it’s not just music – it’s connection, it’s energy, it’s soul.

You’ve collaborated with a number of artists over the course of your career, including most recently NERVO and Steve Aoki. If you could collaborate with any artist dead or alive who would it be, and why?

Oof, tough one! I’d say Avicii. His melodies, his emotion, the way his music touched people – that’s something that inspired me so much. It would’ve been a dream to create something together.

Your sound blends uplifting melodies with high-energy beats, how do you approach creating emotional depth in a genre often focused on rhythm and hype?

For me, it starts with the emotion. I always think: what do I want people to feel? I love big drops, but without a real melody or meaning behind it, it’s just noise. I want people to dance, scream, cry, feel goosebumps – all in the same set.

Do you see your role in EDM as simply musical, or also political or cultural, in terms of representation?

I do think there’s a cultural side. Being a woman, Spanish, and playing the Main Stage at the biggest festivals – it means something. I know that just by being there, I’m opening doors for others. I don’t carry it as a weight, but I know it’s part of the story.

As one of the few Spanish women headlining major EDM events, how do you navigate gender biases and inherent challenges within the industry?

It hasn’t always been easy. I’ve had to prove myself again and again. But I’m stubborn – I never gave up. I worked hard, stayed focused, and little by little, things started to change. I’m proud to be part of that shift and to show that yes, we *do* belong here.

How has your perspective on success or the music industry changed from your early days, to now performing at world-renowned festivals?

At the beginning, success was just playing outside of Spain. Then it became Tomorrowland, then main stage… but now, it’s more about enjoying the journey. I’ve learned that the real win is doing what you love and being true to yourself while you do it.

What does the rest of 2025 hold for you? More production, more performances, or something totally unexpected?

Definitely more music, more touring, and maybe… something unexpected, yes. I’ve got a few things cooking that I can’t talk about just yet, but let’s just say: 2025 isn’t done with surprises.

