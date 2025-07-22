Belgian police arrest, interrogate two Israeli nationals spotted waving IDF flag at Tomorrowland

Two Israeli nationals were arrested by Belgian police. The unnamed men were seen waving around a Givati Brigade flag at the Belgian festival.

The Guardian mentioned that Belgian police were tipped off about two people who had committed “serious violations of international humanitarian law”. The men were arrested, detained and interrogated by police, and have subsequently been released.

Belgian campaign group the Hind Rajab Foundation provided police with the information, and shared the news last week on their website ;“A group of young Israeli men were yesterday seen at Tomorrowland while waving the flag of the Israeli Givati Brigade—a unit extensively documented for its role in the systematic destruction of civilian infrastructure in Gaza and for carrying out mass atrocities against the Palestinian population”. The Givati Brigade is part of the IDF Infantry Brigades, which the HRF has accused of being complicit in numerous human rights violations, such as barbaric attacks on Palestinian civilians, hospitals, torture, forced displacement and more, since its establishment in 1947.

The HRF and the Global Legal Action Network (GLAN) also issued a legal complaint to the Belgian police after the tip off. According to The Guardian, the Belgian federal prosecutor’s office said “it had taken action after concluding that Belgian courts had extraterritorial jurisdiction over alleged war crimes”.

In an Instagram post published yesterday, the HRF shared “The HRF and GLAN welcome this breakthrough with determination and humility. We will continue to support the ongoing proceedings and call on Belgian authorities to pursue the investigation fully and independently. ‼️Justice must not stop here — and we are committed to seeing it through.”

The Hind Rajab Foundation is named after five-year-old Palestinian Hind Rajab, who was brutally murdered by an IDF tank in Gaza last year, which shot at her family’s car over 335 times.

