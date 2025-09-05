Justus drops seething single ‘You Are My X’ and launches new imprint Just Records

Trailblazing producer and DJ Justus is stepping into a new era with his hot and heavy single ‘You Are My X’, out today on his freshly launched imprint Just Records.

The explosive and infectious single exhibits the Dutch artist’s innovative spirit and knack for dancefloor hits. ‘You Are My X’ features textured synths, a throbbing bassline, and a vocal refrain that draws the listener in from beginning to end. Released on his brand new label Just Records, which launched today too, the single is shaped by an unparalleled atmosphere of euphoria and chaos.

Justus (Justus Schipper), is known for his breakout hit ‘Flashback’ which was officially released on Martin Garrix’s imprint STMPD RCRDS. His career only went from strength to strength after this, with collaborations with the likes of Kaskade, Armin van Buuren and Steve Aoki. Additionally, his remix of Benny Bennassi’s classic ‘Satisfaction’ boasts over 300 million views.

With Just Records, he envisions a creative ecosystem rooted in collaboration, connection and community. It’s a launchpad for new voices and a gathering space for artists who want to push boundaries together.

Speaking on the launch of his new label Justus shared; “Launching Just Records feels like a natural next step for me. Over the past years I’ve been lucky to release on some of the world’s biggest labels, but I also wanted to create a home where I can release music with complete creative freedom. For me, it’s not just about putting out tracks, it’s about building a platform with its own identity, a place where I can experiment, showcase new talent, and share music that truly represents what I play and believe in. Just Records is my way of shaping a sound and story that goes beyond individual releases, and I’m really excited to see where it leads. I can’t wait to share what’s next, Just Records it is.”

