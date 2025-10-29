Camp Network and RHUNA launch onchain financing model for UNTOLD Dubai

Camp Network is the globally renowned Autonomous Layer 1 blockchain pioneering the future of AI and IP. In a groundbreaking move, Camp Network has joined forces with RHUNA, a stablecoin payments and infrastructure platform for the entertainment economy. This partnership will see the two join forces in financing UNTOLD Dubai through a blockchain-based lending pool.

The festival, which is set to take place from 6 – 10 November at the Dubai Parks and Resorts, will host an array of global talent like Martin Garrix, Armin van Buuren, Tchami, Axwell and MEDUZA.

The initiative will fund UNTOLD Dubai with a three month onchain vault which is capped at $2 million. This introduces a brand-new financial model for large-scale festivals and events, where the upfront artist and production costs often put event organisers in a difficult position before revenue from ticket sales kick in. Sharing more on this topic, co-founder and co-CEO at Camp Network James Chi said; “festival finance is a chicken-and-egg problem: you need money to book artists, but attendees won’t buy your tickets without a lineup. Our Camp powered DeFi vault introduces liquidity to this illiquid cycle. Eligible participants deposit with clear, onchain terms; we draw working capital to book talent and produce the show, with real-time, auditable flows.”

The onchain lending pool is fully transparent, and UNTOLD Dubai’s organisers are able to access operational liquidity at potentially lower costs in comparison to traditional financing. It also allows fans and partners to become onchain stakeholders in how the festival comes to life. Smart contracts will be used to automate repayment terms and ensure complete transparency in capital deployment and settlement.

CEO of RHUNA, Sveatoslav Vizitiu emphasised the importance of transparency; “Festivals are built on trust, transparency, and community. By bringing financing onchain, we let fans, partners, and crypto-native lenders participate in the upside of a world-class show – through programmable mechanisms that make economic flows clear and auditable.”

Follow UNTOLD Dubai:

Website – Instagram

Follow Camp Network:

Website – X – Discord – Docs