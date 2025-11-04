Dark Mode Light Mode
Daijo shares emotive melodic techno single 'Remember Me'
SoundCloud launches new All-In-One Artist subscription feature
MORTEN flips Alesso, Sentinel & Sick Individuals’ ‘Upside Down’ into a Future Rave anthem

November 4, 2025
byYourEDM Staff
Photo by cottonbro studio

SoundCloud has launched a brand new feature which allows artists to keep 100% of their royalties, while fans have new ways to directly support their favourite artists.

The All-In-One Artist subscription kicked off on 30 October, and allows artists to have access to pivotal tools to enhance their careers, all in one singular space. All of the artist’s royalties from streaming platforms which includes Spotify, Apple Music, TikTok and YouTube Music will go directly to the artist. SoundCloud has also added key tools for fan engagement, distribution and monetization. 

In addition to this, SoundCloud will also be adding a “Support” button to artist pages, allowing fans to give artists tips or donations without SoundCloud taking any commission. At the end of November, SoundCloud will completely remove its revenue share which allows artists to receive the entire amount of revenue from streams and distribution payouts. 

When it comes to physical merchandise, artists are able to press and ship vinyl to more than 90 countries directly from SoundCloud without any upfront costs. Artists are also able to promote their merchandise and storefronts together with their music, so fans can stream and buy apparel all in one space. 

As of 30 October, the All-In-One Artist subscription automatically applied to existing Artist and Artist Pro subscribers. For those who want to sign up, click HERE

