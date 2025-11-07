Dark Mode Light Mode
Popular Searches
Trending Now

Keep Up to Date with the Most Important News

By pressing the Subscribe button, you confirm that you have read and are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
Follow Us
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Follow Us
What are You Looking For?
Popular Searches
Trending Now

Keep Up to Date with the Most Important News

By pressing the Subscribe button, you confirm that you have read and are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
Brownies & Lemonade announce surprise rave with Dillon Francis as the headliner
OCULA returns to Colorize with dreamy new EP ‘Better Than This / Door Open Wide’
Jenn Getz & Alfie share groove-induced reimagining of Mary J Blige’s ‘All I Really Want’ 

OCULA returns to Colorize with dreamy new EP ‘Better Than This / Door Open Wide’

November 7, 2025
byYourEDM Staff
OCULA / Courtesy PR

OCULA has made a powerful return to Colorize with a stunning two-track EP. The project dropped on 5 November, and sees OCULA showcase his remarkably discerning ear and technical prowess. 

The opening track ‘Better Than This’ sees OCULA join forces with rising Scottish vocalist ALLKNIGHT, whose silken vocals and heartfelt lyricism float seamlessly in sync with OCULA’s prolific production. The second track is titled ‘Door Wide Open’, and takes listeners on a more intimate, vulnerable journey. Additionally, ‘Door Wide Open highlights OCULA’s pristine melodic instincts and deft sound design.

As he continues to cement his place among melodic house’s leading stars, OCULA is also core member of Lane 8’s This Never Happened family, and has released on renowned labels like mau5trap, Armada, Anjunabeats and Spinnin’ Dee. In 2023, he performed at all three TNH Summer Gatherings and played a crucial role in the European TNH Presents show.

Advertisement

For emerging vocalist ALLKNIGHT,  ‘Better Than This’ adds another milestone to her rapidly ascending career. She already boasts more than 9.6 million streams in her debut year while touring with Marsh across the UK, US and Canada. She’s most certainly one of the genres most exciting new voices!

Stream the EP below:

 

Follow Ocula:

SpotifyInstagram 

Follow ALLKNIGHT:

SpotifyInstagram

Follow Colorize:

WebsiteSpotifyXInstagram

November 7, 2025
byYourEDM Staff

Keep Up to Date with the Most Important News

By pressing the Subscribe button, you confirm that you have read and are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
Previous Post

Brownies & Lemonade announce surprise rave with Dillon Francis as the headliner

November 6, 2025
Next Post

Jenn Getz & Alfie share groove-induced reimagining of Mary J Blige’s ‘All I Really Want’ 

November 7, 2025
Advertisement

Recommended for You