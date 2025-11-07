OCULA returns to Colorize with dreamy new EP ‘Better Than This / Door Open Wide’

OCULA has made a powerful return to Colorize with a stunning two-track EP. The project dropped on 5 November, and sees OCULA showcase his remarkably discerning ear and technical prowess.

The opening track ‘Better Than This’ sees OCULA join forces with rising Scottish vocalist ALLKNIGHT, whose silken vocals and heartfelt lyricism float seamlessly in sync with OCULA’s prolific production. The second track is titled ‘Door Wide Open’, and takes listeners on a more intimate, vulnerable journey. Additionally, ‘Door Wide Open’ highlights OCULA’s pristine melodic instincts and deft sound design.

As he continues to cement his place among melodic house’s leading stars, OCULA is also core member of Lane 8’s This Never Happened family, and has released on renowned labels like mau5trap, Armada, Anjunabeats and Spinnin’ Dee. In 2023, he performed at all three TNH Summer Gatherings and played a crucial role in the European TNH Presents show.

For emerging vocalist ALLKNIGHT, ‘Better Than This’ adds another milestone to her rapidly ascending career. She already boasts more than 9.6 million streams in her debut year while touring with Marsh across the UK, US and Canada. She’s most certainly one of the genres most exciting new voices!

