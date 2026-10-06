Like Mike Returns to the Stage Beside Dimitri Vegas at Tomorrowland Ibiza Residency Closing

Photo Credit: Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike / Instagram

Like Mike rejoined his brother Dimitri Vegas for the closing night of their 19-date Tomorrowland residency at Ushuaïa Ibiza. Running Wednesdays from 6 May to 30 September 2026, the underwater-themed Planaxis residency featured guests including Afrojack, Alok, Steve Aoki, Oliver Heldens, Timmy Trumpet, Netsky, and Lilly Palmer. The set marked Like Mike’s first live performance since taking a medical hiatus in July.

In July, Like Mike paused touring to focus on recovery from health challenges, following medical advice. This forced him to miss several shows, including the duo’s Tomorrowland headline set, where Dimitri Vegas performed solo and dedicated a moment on the Mainstage to request support for his brother.

The Ushuaïa reunion marks a key moment for Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, who have performed together for nearly two decades and were ranked No. 4 in DJ Mag’s 2025 Top 100 DJs poll as the world’s top DJ group. Inspired by Tomorrowland’s underwater universe, their 19-date 2026 Ushuaïa residency featured big-room, electro, and pop-influenced soundscapes paired with immersive oceanic visuals.