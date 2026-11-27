Dutch DJ and electronic music producer Martin Garrix, known for his global hits including ‘Animals’, ‘In the Name of Love’ and ‘Scared to Be Lonely’, has announced the release of his upcoming album, ‘MARTY’. Scheduled to arrive on March 5, 2027, through STMPD RCRDS and Darkroom Records, the 14 track project will feature collaborations with U2, Madonna, Ed Sheeran and Aitana, marking a new chapter in the producer’s career.

The upcoming album takes its name from Garrix’s original DJ alias, DJ Marty, and reflects his journey from producing music in his bedroom to becoming one of electronic music’s most recognisable artists. Described by Garrix as his debut pop album, ‘MARTY’ will explore a broader musical direction while maintaining his electronic production roots. The project has been in development for over five years, with some musical ideas dating back more than a decade, and includes previously released collaborations such as ‘Repeat It’ with Ed Sheeran and ‘Fireflies’ with U2.

Reflecting on the album’s personal significance, Garrix states, ‘Even though I’ve been doing this for most of my life, I still feel like I’m just at the beginning’. The producer has also explained that the project represents different chapters of his first 30 years, tracing his development as an artist and the experiences that have shaped his music and musical career.

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