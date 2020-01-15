Creamfields 2020 Just Announced The Chainsmokers as Friday Headliners

Creamfields just announced The Chainsmokers as the Friday headliner for 2020.





The Grammy Award-winning duo joins the previously announced headliners as a UK festival exclusive. CamelPhat, Pendulum and Armin van Buuren are also set to play the music festival which takes place over August 27 – 30 in 2020.

The Chainsmokers most recently dropped their third studio album World War Joy and embarked on their accompanying tour with 5 Seconds of Summer. With tons of new material locked and loaded, fans can expect them to put on a stellar show.

In 2018, The Chainsmokers took over Creamfields — catch ’em again at #Creamfields2020.

Tickets go back on sale at 9 am (GMT) this Friday, January 17th. Get more info and sign up here.

The Chainsmokers Live @ Creamfields UK 2018

Source: The Guide Liverpool | Photo via Rukes.com