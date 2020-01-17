Wet Republic at MGM Grand Hotel & Casino pioneered the ‘ultra pool’ club concept with a 54,500-square-foot poolside party mecca, and it’s going to be getting a massive overhaul moving into the 2020 pool season that will make it even better.





Already recognized as a leader in daylife entertainment since its inception in 2008, 2020 will offer guests additional plunge pools, a redesigned and expanded artist performance area, elevated cabanas and bungalows, furniture upgrades, and state-of-the-art immersive technology new to the Las Vegas dayclub scene.

Hakkasan Group enlisted the prestigious Rockwell Group to lead the revitalization. Rockwell Group will capitalize on the existing layout featuring two main pools emphasized by a perimeter of 10 deluxe cabanas and 12 VIP bungalows, met by a 2,500-square-foot open-air lounge.

“Wet Republic is a renowned daylife leader not only in Las Vegas, but around the world,” said Derek Silberstein, executive vice president of nightlife for Hakkasan Group. “Our reputation is anchored by crafting remarkable experiences for our guests. The revamp of Wet Republic and its impressive new offerings allows us to continue to do so on an unprecedented level.”

A new custom DJ booth supported by new audio-visual production will offer clearer sight lines from any angle in the venue, as well as a more engaging artist experience that extends all the way onto the main dance floor. New speakers from L-Acoustics, the same sound technology found at Omnia, as well as Coachella and Tomorrowland, will ensure that anyone can also hear everything from anywheree.

To complement the cutting-edge audio, the poolside oasis takes the performer and audience experience to the next level with a stunning 4,000-square-foot LED display designed by premier Dublin-based AV specialists, AudioTek. The focal point of the multi-faceted screen structure is a 13-foot interactive cube with pixel-mapping and color-mixing capabilities that cantilevers directly above the artist performance space.

Further adding to the posh cabana amenities, two new plunge pools spanning nearly 100 square feet in length provide a secluded swimming area and a prime vantage point of the heartbeat of the venue. Lined along the north and south side of Wet Republic, the highest level serves as an exclusive escape hub reserved for elite partygoers and celebrity clientele.

Summer 2020 will bring innovative pool parties, fresh themes and props for VIP bottle presentations, new food and beverage offerings, and much more. Tickets to experience Wet Republic summer 2020 and its unrivaled talent lineup including Tiësto, Zedd, Martin Garrix, Steve Aoki, Illenium and more, go on sale February 4 at wetrepublic.com.