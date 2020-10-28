Tomorrowland blew minds with its innovative Around the World virtual installment this summer — and although the first-time event failed to turn a profit, organizers are eager to do it again.

During the pandemic, Tomorrowland went above and beyond to create a magical experience online, powered by Epic Games‘ Unreal Engine software. The pay-per-view live stream featured 60+ acts including Martin Garrix, Armin van Buuren, Katy Perry, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike and more over eight new and familiar virtual stages.

Billboard originally revealed the online music festival cost around $10 million to fund, including lineup and production — but Tomorrowland’s co-founder Michiel Beers says it was more like €5 million ($5.9 million) with partnerships, sponsorships and media deals factored in.

He says Tomorrowland “about broke even.” The festival sold nearly 140,000 tickets digital festival passes ($1.5 million) — plus 30,000 in party packages and 30,000 through media deals.

Tomorrowland is far from discouraged, however. The festival was profitable enough (and enjoyable enough) for organizers to bring it back. Billboard exclusively reveals a second virtual reality festival is in the works for this New Year’s Eve.

“We believe that digital will exist next to live,” Beers says. “We also believe that we have to create moments that people really want to see [us] livestream in a special way, and really see it as a small event.”

Watch the official Tomorrowland Around the World aftermovie below and see why the experience is such a special one.

Tomorrowland Around the World 2020 Aftermovie

Source: Billboard