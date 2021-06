The first time I was exposed to Peaches’ iconic “Fuck The Pain Away” was in an equally iconic scene from Season 5 of Letterkenny. Now, three years later, Sacha Robotti is here with a heart-pounding, tech house spin on the iconic track.

This rendition is high energy from start to finish; the growling bass stabs and the infectious percussion arrangement offer a fierce dance floor groove under the infamous vocals.

Obsessed is an understatement.

Check it out below via Thrive Music!