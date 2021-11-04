In September 2019, Noisia aka Nik Roos, Martijn van Sonderen, and Thijs de Vlieger announced that the group would split at the end of 2020; the final chapter in a hugely successful 20 year career that saw Noisia break new ground for drum & bass, and become one of the most respected outfits in electronic music.
Faced with no festivals in 2020, Noisia decided they’d release a live version of their ‘Outer Edges’ AV show, the touring show which surrounded the release of the ‘Outer Edges’ album. Available late 2020, the ‘Outer Edges Live’ release featured their blistering 25 track live set, accompanying the album was the film of their Outer Edges Live show at Roskilde 2017; the sixty minute film captured one of the most impressive AV shows in contemporary electronic music. The full film can be viewed on Noisia’s YouTube channel.
Despite ninja-levels of farewell planning at Noisia HQ, covid-19 has continued to disrupt global touring, the knock-on effect for Noisia fans being that many festival shows weren’t able to happen, and some countries couldn’t see the band tour there at all. With all this in mind, Nik, Martijn, and Thijs, have now announced a run of special summer 2022 festival performances, allowing the electronic music legends to honour the cancellations over the last 12 months. There are a handful of opportunities to see them, and it’ll be fields, tents, or arenas only.
“Hello festival person! Since 2019 we’ve been planning our farewell tour. Obviously, we’ve had to miss many summer shows because of covid restrictions in 2020 and 2021. We really don’t want to be *that band* milking their eternal “last tour… But there were so many shows we were never able to do… So after much thought, we’ve decided to give ourselves and festival audiences one more chance to close it off like we always imagined we would! So we’ll close things off with our last club shows this year as planned, and in summer 2022 we want to do one more festival run, to play the festivals which we were booked for but were cancelled in 2020/2021. Love, team Noisia.” – Noisia
The current ‘Farewell Tour’ represents Noisia’s final run of club shows, this unique tour sees the group hit the UK, US, France, Denmark, Sweden, Portugal, Belgium, and many more, alongside their last Noisia Invites show in their native Netherlands. Many of the events have sold out.
NOISIA FAREWELL TOUR DATES
04 NOV
Noisia Farewell Show @ Academy LA
Los Angeles, US
05 NOV
Noisia Farewell Show @ Mala Santa
Austin, US
06 NOV
Noisia Farewell Show @ Summit
Denver, US
SOLD OUT
13 NOV
Subquake @ 013
Tilburg, NL
SOLD OUT
13 NOV
Noisia Farewell Show @ Le Bikini
Toulouse, FR
SOLD OUT
19 NOV
Noisia Farewell Show @ Gretchen
Berlin, DE
26 NOV
Noisia Farewell Show @ Pumpenhuset
Copenhagen, DK
SOLD OUT
27 NOV
Noisia Farewell Show @ Slaktkyrkan
Stockholm, SE
30 NOV
Wipeout Open Air @ Hard
Porto, PT
04 DEC
Noisia Farewell Show @ Salzhaus
Zurich, CH
10 DEC
Noisia Final London Show @ Printworks London
London, UK
11 DEC
Rampage @ Sportpaleis
Antwerp, BE
SOLD OUT
17 DEC
Noisia Invites Final Edition @ Melkweg
Amsterdam, NL
SOLD OUT
Photo by Rutger Prins