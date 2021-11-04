In September 2019, Noisia aka Nik Roos, Martijn van Sonderen, and Thijs de Vlieger announced that the group would split at the end of 2020; the final chapter in a hugely successful 20 year career that saw Noisia break new ground for drum & bass, and become one of the most respected outfits in electronic music.

Faced with no festivals in 2020, Noisia decided they’d release a live version of their ‘Outer Edges’ AV show, the touring show which surrounded the release of the ‘Outer Edges’ album. Available late 2020, the ‘Outer Edges Live’ release featured their blistering 25 track live set, accompanying the album was the film of their Outer Edges Live show at Roskilde 2017; the sixty minute film captured one of the most impressive AV shows in contemporary electronic music. The full film can be viewed on Noisia’s YouTube channel.

Despite ninja-levels of farewell planning at Noisia HQ, covid-19 has continued to disrupt global touring, the knock-on effect for Noisia fans being that many festival shows weren’t able to happen, and some countries couldn’t see the band tour there at all. With all this in mind, Nik, Martijn, and Thijs, have now announced a run of special summer 2022 festival performances, allowing the electronic music legends to honour the cancellations over the last 12 months. There are a handful of opportunities to see them, and it’ll be fields, tents, or arenas only.

“Hello festival person! Since 2019 we’ve been planning our farewell tour. Obviously, we’ve had to miss many summer shows because of covid restrictions in 2020 and 2021. We really don’t want to be *that band* milking their eternal “last tour… But there were so many shows we were never able to do… So after much thought, we’ve decided to give ourselves and festival audiences one more chance to close it off like we always imagined we would! So we’ll close things off with our last club shows this year as planned, and in summer 2022 we want to do one more festival run, to play the festivals which we were booked for but were cancelled in 2020/2021. Love, team Noisia.” – Noisia

The current ‘Farewell Tour’ represents Noisia’s final run of club shows, this unique tour sees the group hit the UK, US, France, Denmark, Sweden, Portugal, Belgium, and many more, alongside their last Noisia Invites show in their native Netherlands. Many of the events have sold out.

NOISIA FAREWELL TOUR DATES

04 NOV

Noisia Farewell Show @ Academy LA

Los Angeles, US

05 NOV

Noisia Farewell Show @ Mala Santa

Austin, US

06 NOV

Noisia Farewell Show @ Summit

Denver, US

SOLD OUT

13 NOV

Subquake @ 013

Tilburg, NL

SOLD OUT

13 NOV

Noisia Farewell Show @ Le Bikini

Toulouse, FR

SOLD OUT

19 NOV

Noisia Farewell Show @ Gretchen

Berlin, DE

26 NOV

Noisia Farewell Show @ Pumpenhuset

Copenhagen, DK

SOLD OUT

27 NOV

Noisia Farewell Show @ Slaktkyrkan

Stockholm, SE

30 NOV

Wipeout Open Air @ Hard

Porto, PT

04 DEC

Noisia Farewell Show @ Salzhaus

Zurich, CH

10 DEC

Noisia Final London Show @ Printworks London

London, UK

11 DEC

Rampage @ Sportpaleis

Antwerp, BE

SOLD OUT

17 DEC

Noisia Invites Final Edition @ Melkweg

Amsterdam, NL

SOLD OUT

Photo by Rutger Prins