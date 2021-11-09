Leading technology company Pollen Presents has announced they are teaming up with the legendary dance music producer Tiësto for a unique experience next year. Going by the name Tiësto: The Trip, the destination getaway will take place from March 31-April 3 in beautiful Cancun, Mexico for an unforgettable escape from reality for 4 days and 3 nights.

Beyond a lineup curated by Tiësto that will feature friends, collaborators, and some of his favorite artists, the experience will also include sunrise to sunset beach and pool parties, cultural explorations that will help guests better understand the region, and much more.

In addition to multiple performances from Tiësto, along with a sunrise set from his VER:WEST alias, the lineup also features KSHMR, SOFI TUKKER, and Loud Luxury. More artists on the lineup will be announced in the near future.

For more information about the experience, including payment plans, package upgrades, and FAQs, visit pollen.co to stay up-to-date with the latest in lineup, pricing, and news.

Photo via Rukes.com