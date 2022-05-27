Rezz just recently played yet another packed-out EDC set in Las Vegas, and she’s back with her newest single — this time, she’s tackling a cover of Eurythmics’ ’80s classic “Sweet Dreams (Are Made Of This)” with fknsyd. The two previously collaborated on “Let Me In” off her most recent album, Spiral.

On the new track, Rezz says, “I originally started creating this instrumental for Nightmare on Rezz Street but then I started to hear the sweet dreams vocal over top of it. I played around with the vocal and loved the result, but I didn’t want it to be just a cover. So I reached out to fknsyd to help me record the vocal and it came together so organically. I’m really happy with how this turned out and it’s been so cool playing it live and seeing the crowd’s reaction night after night!”

For a list of all show dates to hear the new single live, and to purchase tickets, visit HERE.

Photo via Maria Jose Govea @thesupermaniak