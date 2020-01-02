After teasing many of this year’s artists, Coachella has just dropped the full lineup for 2020.





As suspected, Rage Against The Machine, Travis Scott, and Frank Ocean are headlining Friday, Saturday, and Sunday respectively.

Calvin Harris will make his first return to the festival since he made history on the main stage in 2016 as the first EDM headliner, Flume and Disclosure will play Saturday, and Louis The Child tops the EDM lineup on Sunday.

As far as EDM goes:

Friday boasts Madeon, Lane 8, GRiZ, Peggy Gou, TNGHT, Damian Lazarus, slowthai, TOKiMONSTA, Malaa, Erick Morillo, Cashmere Cat, VNSSA, Lost Kings.

Saturday will welcome Caribou, Testpilot, Black Coffee, Jai Wolf, Yaeji, Tchami, Dixon, Hot Chip, Floating Points, ANNA, Masego, Matoma, Chris Liebing, Paco OSuna, Whipped Cream, GG Magree.

Sunday will round off with Fatboy Slim, Mura Masa, Duck Sauce, SLANDER, Duke Dumont, Big Wild, SebastiAn, Hayden James, DOm Dolla, Luttrell.

And of course, that doesn’t count the Do Lab or Heineken House lineups yet, let alone the parties in nearby Palm Springs during the weekends.

One unfortunate act who was suspected but isn’t on the lineup: My Chemical Romance.

See below!

Weekend 1 is sold out 🌴 Register for Weekend 2 presale at https://t.co/x8PRTb12Eh. Presale starts Monday 1/6 at 12pm PT pic.twitter.com/QPRYnJVe9P — Coachella (@coachella) January 3, 2020

Photo courtesy of Coachella