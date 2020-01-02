The 2020 Coachella lineup is almost here. Based on previous years, it could be dropping as soon as tomorrow, and if Coachella’s Twitter is anything to go by, tomorrow it could certainly be.





Right now they are digging up old tweets about artists at Coachella and essentially confirming the artists set to play at this year’s festival. Check below for hints for Denzel Curry, Rage Against The Machine, Caribou, FKA Twigs and more!

Still rumored are Flume, My Chemical Romance, Lana Del Rey, Thom Yorke and more for the undercard. We also expect Travis Scott and Frank Ocean as headliners alongside RATM.

Stay tuned for more Coachella Lineup updates…

Ya true. Also King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard https://t.co/vPJbcyO5FK — Coachella (@coachella) January 3, 2020

The energy 2020 needs https://t.co/w8B1ahdi0H — Coachella (@coachella) January 3, 2020