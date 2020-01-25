Once agian, triple j has revealed its Hottest 100 Songs of 2019, as voted by listeners. Though the list is mainly curated by Australian listeners, fans down under have proven themselves impeccable tastemakers year after year and the list has carried considerable weight internationally, as well.
This year, Billie Eilish, 18, has broken two records to become the first woman and the youngest person to win the Triple J Hottest 100 with “bad guy.” In total, she had 5 songs on the countdown.
In the EDM realm, Flume took the highest spot just behind Billie at #2 for “Rushing Back” feat. Vera Blue. He snagged three spots on the countdown, including “Let You Know” feat. London Grammar and “Friends” feat. Reo Cragun.
You can see the full list below, and listen to the full playlist here.
THE HOTTEST 100 SONGS OF 2019
100: Dune Rats – No Plans
99: Cosmo’s Midnight – C.U.D.I. (Can You Dig It)
98: Baker Boy – Meditjin (feat. JessB)
97: San Cisco – Skin
96: Bring Me The Horizon – Ludens
95: Adrian Eagle – A.O.K.
94: Allday – Protection
93: Post Malone – Wow
92: Client Liaison – The Real Thing
91: Billie Eilish – all the good girls go to hell
90: Skegss – Here Comes Your Man (triple j Like A Version)
89: Sampa The Great – Final Form
88: Meduza x Becky Hill x Goodboys: Lose Control
87: Kanye West – Follow God
86: Slipknot – Unsainted
85: Lana Del Rey – Doin’ Time
84: DOPE LEMON – Hey You
83: Alex Lahey – Welcome To The Black Parade (triple j Like A Version)
82: Peking Duk & Jack River – Sugar
81: Flume – Let You Know (feat. London Grammar)
80: Spacey Jane – Good For You
79: Dean Lewis – Stay Awake
78: Thelma Plum – Not Angry Anymore
77: G Flip – I Am Not Afraid
76: Meg Mac – Something Tells Me
75: Golden Features x The Presets – Paradise
74: Hayden James and NAATIONS – Nowhere To Go
73: Cub Sport – Party Pill
72: Angie McMahon – Pasta
71: The Weeknd – Blinding Lights
70: E^ST – Talk Deep
69: Violent Soho – Vacation Forever
68: Illy – Then What
67: Billie Eilish – wish you were gay
66: G Flip – Stupid
65: Thelma Plum – Homecoming Queen
64: George Alice – Circles
63: Halsey – Nightmare
62: Bakar – Hell N Back
61: Holy Holy – Maybe You Know
60: Hockey Dad – I Missed Out
59: Mallrat x Basenji – Nobody’s Home
58: G Flip – Lover
57: Slowly Slowly – Jellyfish
56: J. Cole – Middle Child
55: Khalid – Talk
54: Ocean Alley – Stained Glass
53: FISHER – You Little Beauty
52: Tame Impala – Patience
51: BENEE – Evil Spider
50: Holy Holy – Teach Me about Dying
49: Ruel – Free Time
48: Ziggy Alberts – Intentions (22)
47: BROCKHAMPTON – SUGAR
46: Dean Lewis – 7 Minutes
45: Denzel Curry – RICKY
44: Baker Boy – Cool As Hell
43: Tame Impala – It Might Be Time
42: Juice WLRD – Robbery
41: Travis Scott – HIGHEST IN THE ROOM
40: Halsey – Graveyard
39: Catfish And The Bottlemen – Longshot
38: Ruel – Face To Face
37: Duke Dumont – Red Light Green Light
36: PNAU – Solid Gold (feat. Kira Divine, Marques Toliver)
35: Billie Eilish – bury a friend
34: Glass Animals – Tokyo Drifting (feat. Denzel Curry)
33: Dom Dolla – San Frandisco
32: Lime Cordiale – Money
31: Skegss – Save It For The Weekend
30: Flume – Friends (feat. Reo Cragun)
29: MEDUZA – Piece of Your Heart (feat. Goodboys)
28: Lizzo – Juice
27: Stormzy – Vossi Bop
26: Tones and I – Johnny Run Away
25: BENEE – Find An Island
24: Ocean Alley – Infinity
23: Tyler, The Creator – EARFQUAKE
22: Ruel – Painkiller
21: The Chats – Pub Feed
20: DMA’s – Silver
19: BENEE – Glitter
18: Tame Impala – Borderline
17: Lime Cordiale – I Touch Myself (triple J Like A Version)
16: Billie Eilish – everything i wanted
15: Tones and I – Never Seen The Rain
14: Purple Hat – Sofi Tukker
13: Lime Cordiale – Inappropriate Behaviour
12: FIDLAR – By Myself
11: Post Malone – Circles
10: Hilltop Hoods – Exit Sign (feat. Illy, Ecca Vandal)
9: Thelma Plum – Better In Blak
8: The Jungle Giants – Heavy Hearted
7: Lime Cordiale – Robbery
6: G Flip – Drink Too Much
5: Denzel Curry – Bulls On Parade
4: Tones and I – Dance Monkey
3: Mallrat – Charlie
2: Flume – Rushing Back feat. Vera Blue
1: Billie Eilish – bad guy
