Vine is back! Well, sort of. The platform’s successor byte just surprise launched overnight.





For years, Vine co-creator Dom Hofmann has been hard at work on the followup, which is now available on iOS and Android. The app was originally called V2 before he rebranded it as byte.

Longtime fans of Vine didn’t waste any time jumping on the app. However, it’s too early to tell if byte will stand a chance against TikTok, the reigning short video social network.

byte says in a statement:

today we’re bringing back 6-second looping videos and a new community for people who love them. it’s called byte and it’s both familiar and new. we hope it’ll resonate with people who feel something’s been missing.

Using byte is simple:

you know the drill: upload from your camera roll or use the byte camera to capture stuff. there are lots of ways to find new personalities and moments. explore what the community is watching and loving, view posts handpicked by our editors, or browse on your own.

With byte, creativity comes first:

very soon, we’ll introduce a pilot version of our partner program which we will use to pay creators. byte celebrates creativity and community, and compensating creators is one important way we can support both. stay tuned for more info.

Read more here and download the app here.

Source: The Verge