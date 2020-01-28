Getter is back with his heaviest track in a hot minute — “Represent” is coming soon.





The DJ/producer just dropped a gnarly teaser for the forthcoming release, which rocks hip hop-inspired flow, gritty synths and an unexpected riddim drop sure to please bass heads everywhere. It seems Getter is back to his old tendencies, but his musical exploration has shaped his sound in indescribable ways. Simply put, he sounds better than ever.

The Visceral saga saw extreme highs and lows — with one of the best albums of 2018 came backlash and a canceled tour. After being torn down by the some of the worst excuses for fans out there, it’s awesome to hear Getter back at it again with no fear.

We absolutely can’t wait to hear “Represent” in full. Check back to listen when it drops.

Getter – Represent (Coming Soon)

Photo via Rukes.com