After a wave of cancellations and rescheduled dates from Ultra Music Festival, Tomorrowland, EDC Las Vegas, Electric Forest, SXSW, Coachella, Bonnaroo, and more — Dirtybird has announced the decision to postpone its beloved West Coast Campout until October 2021.

While many music events are rescheduling for the Fall — September, October, November and beyond — Dirtybird feels the festival wouldn’t shine the way it has in previous years under the given circumstances.

Dirtybird gives a statement:

This is one of the hardest decisions we have had to make, but we have decided to postpone Dirtybird Campout West Coast until October 2021. With all the uncertainty and the large number of festivals that have already moved to October 2020, we no longer feel that Dirtybird Campout can shine the way it should.

Fear not, if you still need that campout fix – head to Orlando, Florida this September for our new adventure at Dirtybird Campinn. We will be focusing our energy on making this event an incredible experience for our fans dirtybirdcampinn.com

If you want to discuss this with our community further, head to our chirp board bit.ly/campoutchirp

Thank you for your love and support

Dirtybird Campout West Coast is set to return October 8 – 10, 2021 at Modesto Reservoir Campground in California. In the meantime, spinoff event Dirtybird CampINN is still scheduled for September 4 – 6 in Orlando, FL — so Dirtybirds can celebrate the 15th anniversary. Knock on wood.

Photo by Juliana Bernstein