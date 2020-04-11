Martin Garrix just uploaded his first live set since quarantine started around the world due to COVID-19. Garrix was scheduled to perform at Ultra Music Festival last month, one of the first major festivals to be cancelled as a result of the virus.





The stream today was pre-recorded, and he even got a visit from Dutch police to make sure he wasn’t actually throwing a party on his rooftop. Garrix is delivering a brand new live set with plenty of unreleased material from himself and fellow STMPD RCRDS artists — 10 unreleased tracks, to be precise.

As an apology for the stream being late, the first track is his unreleased “Higher Ground” with John Martin, for the first time in high quality.

Watch it below.