For three years, Lost Lands would stream sets from its two stages to those at home, affectionately dubbed Couch Lands in its very first year. With only one channel, it would always switch from one stage to another, never showing full sets from any artists.





Now, Couch Lands returns early this year with never-before-seen full sets including 20+ hours of never-before-seen footage from 2019 artists. Having personally attended Lost Lands 2019, I’m most looking forward to reliving sets from BTSM, Rusko, Sullivan King, Kayzo, Jantsen, NGHTMRE, and more. Unfortunately, some of my favorite sets of the festival, like Flosstradamus and LSDREAM, won’t be streaming.

Still! It’s really cool that Lost Lands and Excision will be doing this. You can see set times below for this weekend’s festivities.

The Couch Lands schedule is here, including 20+ hours of never before seen footage! Whose set are you excited to see?https://www.twitch.tv/lostlands Posted by Excision on Wednesday, April 15, 2020

Photo via Jake West Photo for Lost Lands