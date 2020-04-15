Like so many artists, Martin Garrix is keeping us updated during this time of social distancing via live stream.
The superstar DJ/producer, real name Martijn Garritsen, recently spoke with Bryant and his fans via Zoom to fill them in on upcoming releases, the fate of future shows, side projects and more. As always, Garrix has been keeping remarkably busy with new music releases, whether its for his main project, GRX, YTRAM, AREA21 or beyond.
There’s a lot to digest here, but thankfully Martin Garrix Hub has everything organized in the post below. The fan site highlights the following:
- New GRX song is coming this Friday (Florian Picasso & GRX – Restart Your Heart)
- Martijn is releasing his first YTRAM song very soon
- The Euro song was supposed to get released on 21st April but because the tournament got postponed, the song also got postponed by another year
- AREA21 has struck a massive deal and Garrix confirmed a new album
- NO RAI SHOWS THIS YEAR!
- He’s planning to record another rooftop set
- He’s still working on perfecting the Higher Ground drop
- Live Tonight feat. Ryan Tedder (Back In Time) is still on hold
- He played 2 new ideas on guitar
That should pretty much cover everything… for now. Stay tuned for more info.
Photo via Rukes.com