AVICII Invector Is Coming to Nintendo Switch with 10 New Songs

AVICII Invector is coming to Nintendo Switch September 8th — on what would have been the iconic DJ/producer’s 31st birthday.





AVICII Invector Encore Edition continues the vision set out by AVICII himself, fusing music with gameplay to give players a new way to experience the artist’s legacy. AVICII Invector Encore Edition features ten new tracks, including music from his posthumous album, TIM.

In the spirit of celebrating AVICII’s music, friends and family have completed the project started by the Swedish DJ himself as AVICII Invector Encore Edition takes players on a pulsating adventure, soaring through stunning environments with the precision and skill to master all difficulties.

Created by Hello There Games, in partnership with Wired Productions Ltd., and supported by original AVICII Music. All music royalties will support the Tim Bergling Foundation, which advocates for the recognition of suicide as a global health emergency and promotes removing the stigma attached to the discussion of mental health issues.

The game is priced at $29.99. Check out the trailer below.

AVICII Invector Encore Edition x Nintendo Switch