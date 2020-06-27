Kygo Reveals He & The Weeknd Have Been “Jamming” Together In Studio

Kygo x The Weeknd is in the works!





Although nothing is set in stone yet, the producer confirms the two have been “jamming” in studio. Kygo recently appeared as the guest on Zane Lowe‘s At Home interview series and confirmed he’d like to work with both The Weeknd and Ed Sheeran.

“I would love to make sound with The Weeknd,” Kygo revealed. “We’ve been jamming before. I really hope that will happen one day.”

“Actually, we were in studio jamming. But we got to figure it out — if that’s the song or we can make another one.”

This isn’t the first time their musical worlds have collided. Kygo remixed The Weeknd’s seductive single “Often” from his second album, Beauty Behind the Madness.

As Zane and Kygo discuss, the tone, feel and energy of a vocalist is everything — and, Kygo has a knack for finding the perfect collaborators.

Watch here.

Photo via Rukes.com