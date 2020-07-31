In March 2019, it was announced that official Fyre Festival merch seized by the US Marshalls would be auctioned off with all proceeds evenly distributed to victims of the festival who’d come forward. They would get a percentage “based on their respective losses,” according to prosecutors.

Now, the auction is officially underway and ends August 13. 126 items are up for bid, including hats, tokens, wristbands, sweatshirts, joggers, and more. Some items, like hoodies and sweatshirts, are already up to $155 with over 20 bids.

“This Fyre Festival-branded clothing and other items that were seized from Billy McFarland were originally intended to be sold at the Fyre Festival itself but were kept by McFarland, with the intent to sell the items and use the funds to commit further criminal acts while he was on pre-trial release,” the US Marshals Service wrote in a release on its site. “The proceeds from the sale of these items, all traceable to McFarland’s $26 million fraud, will go toward the victims of his crimes.”

Fyre Festival in 2017 became the focus of worldwide interest after it failed to follow through with various event promises, including music, proper accommodations, and food, leading to some of the best memes of the year and one of the worst experiences for those who made it to the island in the Bahamas.

You can see all the items up for auction here.