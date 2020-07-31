Anjunabeats, the iconic record label founded in the year 2000 by Above & Beyond, celebrates its 20th anniversary this year. As part of the celebrations, Jono, Tony, and Paavo today reveal the 15th release in the celebrated ‘Volume’ series.

Crafted by Above & Beyond in their London studio during lockdown, Anjunabeats Volume 15 signals the direction this label is heading in.

“The rug has been pulled from under us all as we battle this unprecedented global situation. From isolation comes motivation, however, and it’s time to revisit a trusted friend: the Anjunabeats Volume series.” – Above & Beyond

Names both fresh and familiar to Anjunabeats fans – over 30 artists in total – have been included in the mix.

Volume firsts Jordin Post, Le Youth, and gardenstate (a new project from Marcus Schössow and Matthew Felner) are joined by label stalwarts Andrew Bayer, Genix, Gabriel & Dresden, Oliver Smith, Mat Zo, Jason Ross, Tinlicker, Sunny Lax and, of course, Above & Beyond.

Disc one, a deeper, progressive mix, features a selection of exciting Anjunadeep talent on display: Marsh, Qrion, Durante & HANA, Frost and PROFF. The mix builds up to disc two, where Above & Beyond takes full flight.

Disc two has no less than six Above & Beyond contributions, including three new club instrumentals: “I Saw Good,” “Jam,” and “Crash.” There are two Volume 15 exclusive remixes of Above & Beyond’s staples: “Oceanic,” remixed by Germany’s Jerome, and “Sun In Your Eyes,” remixed by Sunny Lax.

We dedicate this mix to you, our Anjunafamily, and in particular to those who are facing hardship at the moment. Stay strong, we will dance together again soon. – Above & Beyond