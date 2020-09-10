There’s no realm of the music industry that has gone unscathed in the midst of this year’s global pandemic. One of the groups most at risk are independent music venues, which rely almost entirely on regular events at their establishments. Without events, staff are let go and rent goes unpaid, threatening to decimate an important industry nationwide.

Today, YouTube Music and the National Independent Venue Association (NIVA) announced a partnership with the goal of helping to preserve independent live music venues across the United States through the Save Our Stages initiative. NIVA’s mission is to preserve and nurture the ecosystem of independent live music venues and promoters throughout the United States.

Together, YouTube and NIVA will work on unique programming that will help bring live performances back into music venues safely. In addition, YouTube will help raise awareness and funding for the NIVA Emergency Relief Fund.

This is a much-needed effort and having the support of both YouTube and NIVA will be invaluable resources to helping preserve one of our nation’s most cherished and underappreciated industries.

