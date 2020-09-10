Umami Burger and Major Lazer fans rejoice with today’s release of two combo boxes – “Oh My Gawd” and a no meat option “Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner” – that are family-style meals launched in celebration of the group’s new single Oh My Gawd featuring Nicki Minaj and Mr. Eazi.

The tasty collaboration was imagined by Major Lazer and Umami Burger’s Chief Culinary Officer, Martin Heierling, and includes a limited edition artist bandana and a QR code so fans can listen to the new track. The “Oh My Gawd” box is packed with flavor, featuring Major Lazer “Oh my Gawd” Jerk Burgers, one Major Lazer Jerk Impossible Burger, Thin Fries, and two choices of sauce. The “Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner” option includes the Impossible Classic, Sam’s Vegan Crispy Chik’n Sandwich, Coleslaw, and Thin Fries.

“Without touring, we’ve had to find new ways to connect with fans and share our music with them. We hope you eat as many of these as we have and love that we were able to do something fun to celebrate the release of Oh My Gawd,” said Major Lazer founder Diplo, who also recorded a video that chronicled his attempt to cook the combination boxes as part of the campaign.

As for the new track, it’s peak Major Lazer. Reggae vibes with moombah and trap influence and lots and lots of booty in the video. This is the trio at their most, and though it’s probably not a hit like “Lean On” — let’s be real, nothing will probably ever be — it’s still an absolute bop.

Available exclusively through DoorDash, the collaboration is available in Los Angeles, Oakland and Chicago until the end of September. Plus, DoorDash is offering $0 delivery fees* for Umami orders with a subtotal greater than $15 from 9/10 – 9/18.

For every combo box sold, $1 will be donated to Big Green, a national nonprofit that connects kids to real food and wellness through their nationwide network of school Learning Gardens.

Photo via Rukes.com