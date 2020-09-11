The Pioneer CDJ-3000s have arrived, but the timing couldn’t be more off.

Pioneer DJ’s latest evolution in its industry-standard CDJ series — the CDJ-3000 — is attractive for sure, with its robust new design which includes a 9-inch touch screen, 8 Hot Cue buttons, Touch Cue, Stacked/3Band Waveforms, and all-new jog wheel LCD screens. However, all of these features are completely unnecessary with the live music industry on hold and DJs everywhere out of jobs.

We’re not here to slam Pioneer, because the CDJ-3000 does seem to be, undoubtedly, its most advanced multi-player to date with industrial-grade MPU, two processors for enhanced performance, and a plethora of improved/advanced features. Not to mention, it links up to six players through Pioneer’s DJM-V10. But, again, what DJ or club has the cash flow for one of these right now, let alone four or six?

One single CDJ-3000 could be yours for approximately $2,299.

Pioneer boasts — When you’re performing, you need to know the decks can make your creative vision a reality and handle everything you throw at them. We’ve designed the CDJ-3000 to do that and more.

That all sounds great… really. Just check back with us when shows are back up and running and paychecks are in the mail.

See the official introduction video here via Pioneer and scroll down for EDM reacts.

EDM Reacts to Pioneer CDJ-3000

Pioneer announced a brand new cdj for the future… pic.twitter.com/4UlHLdizr7 — MZITV SEPT 19-20 (@Mat_Zo) September 10, 2020

Cdj3000. Perfect time to release that. Im sure every club and dj is going to cop those 😭 — ANTISERUM (@Antiserum) September 10, 2020

cdj3000 supports the weight of two skrillxes instead of one — TELL ME OUT NOW (@crankdat) September 10, 2020

THIS JUST HAPPENED WHILE TESTING THE FEEL KOPLO REMIX OF HUSH ON OUR NEW PIONEERS. WE ARE STILL FLABBERGESTED. WHAT A TIME TO BE ALIVE. pic.twitter.com/Ele5crYcgp — YELLOW CLAW (@YELLOWCLAW) September 11, 2020

what’s with the CDJ 3000 lmao — MADGRRL😈 (@MADGRRLmusic) September 11, 2020

thank god the CDJ 3000s have a big ass screen. my shitty eyes thank you. – n — HI I’M GHOST (@hiimghostsound) September 11, 2020

Can’t wait to put the new CDJ 3000 in my ass — LIL TEXAS (@LILTEXAS) September 10, 2020

$2300 for one CDJ… for the price of two of those I could build an epic rig for a completely live synth set. 😂 — Ƀɇnŧlɇy Đɇan 🤘🏼ɇlɇcŧro housɇ 2020 (@MrBentleyDean) September 10, 2020