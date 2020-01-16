Pioneer DJ is introducing a new mixer that aims to entice the techno and tech house DJ market, one that Verge points out the major DJ hardware company has yet to really tap into. A major reason for that is because a lot of those DJs prefer to use a lot of live and analog gear that a typical DJM-900 just can’t help communicate properly.





The new mixer, the 6-channel DJM-V10, features a variety of tools a typical DJ might find extraneous or over the top. To a layman, the sheer amount of knobs and buttons on the mixer can be overwhelming.

For a more in-depth analysis of the mixer, you can go to DJ Tech Tools here. Pioneer DJ’s DJM-V10 will be available from early February 2020, priced at $3,199. Find out more on Pioneer DJ’s website.