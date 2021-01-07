Martin Garrix is the newest entrant into the Billion Spotify Streams club, and it’s not for “Animals.”

“In The Name Of Love” with Bebe Rexha has just crossed the one billion threshold, Garrix’s first on the platform, surprisingly. The song came out in 2016 and instantly became one of his biggest pop hits, and has clearly retained that status throughout the last five years as it has accumulated more plays.

Garrix is the first Dutch artist ever to accomplish this with one song. The milestone also marks Rexha’s first billion streams song.

Wilbert Mutsaers (Head of Music, Spotify Benelux) said of the achievement, “It’s truly amazing that Martin Garrix has surpassed 1 billion streams on Spotify with one song as the first Dutch artist ever. His ‘In the Name of Love’ (feat Bebe Rexha) turns out to be an all-time classic!”

“In The Name of Love” was officially released on the 29th of July 2016, after Garrix ended his very first Tomorrowland closing set with the track. Teaming up with American singer-songwriter Bebe Rexha, it immediately shot to the top of the charts. The live performance of “In The Name of Love” at the ‘Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’ also marked the first performance by a Dutch artist on the show. Garrix had just turned 20 at the time.

