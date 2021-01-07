Legendary rapper/producer Dr. Dre is reportedly in stable, lucid condition, but remains in the ICU after suffering from a brain aneurysm on Monday.

Currently, he’s hospitalized at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, where doctors are investigating the cause of his bleeding. Despite the serious condition, 55-year-old Andre Romelle Young remains optimistic and in good spirits.

Dre, or someone from his team, shared the following message on social media last night:

Thanks to my family, friends and fans for their interest and well wishes. I’m doing great and getting excellent care from my medical team. I will be out of the hospital and back home soon. Shout out to all the great medical professionals at Cedars. One Love!!

Our hearts go out to Dr. Dre and his family.

