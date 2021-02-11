Unfortunately, I was never able to see The Prodigy in their primes. But good news for me and so many others, the group’s Maxim and Liam Howlett have been working on a full-length documentary in partnership with Pulse Films.

“The film will be as wild as the band,” longtime collaborator and documentary director Paul Dugdale says of the new project. “Dark at times, strong changes of pace, it will be a visual assault too, stylistically striking, contemporary and challenging. We want the viewers to leave the cinema like they’ve just stepped off a roller-coaster.”

Pulse Films has been behind a number of other high profile music-centric films, including “Beyoncé’s Lemonade, LCD Soundystem’s Shut Up And Play The Hits and Nick Cave’s 20,000 Days On Earth,” notes Billboard.

Though the film hasn’t begun production yet (it begins this spring), we already know that it will “track the story of the iconic English electronic outfit, from their U.K. origins to their boundary-pushing influence on the ’90s electronic boom in America.”

““We are making a band documentary film…so fukin what??” Maxim and Howlett say in a joint statement. “After the devastating passing of our brother Keef in 2019 [read here], the time feels right for us to tell the story of our band, all of it, the whole 9 … It’s a story of the chaotic and troubled journey of our gang, our band, the peoples band — The Prodigy. Or simply — a story of brothers on a mission to make noise…to ignite the peoples souls and blow-up sound systems worldwide…that’s fukin what! This film will be made with the same integrity that our music is — uncompromising, raw and honest…This one’s for Keef!”

Stay tuned for more info on when and where to watch when this is out!

via Billboard | Photography © Mike Van Cleven